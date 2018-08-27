Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

NYSE HOG opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

