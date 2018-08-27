Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stake Boosted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2,059.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HOG opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

