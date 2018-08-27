Hartline Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $174.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Barclays set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.94.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

