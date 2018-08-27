Haynes International (HAYN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $113.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.57 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -112.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

