HB Fuller Co (FUL) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,896,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,295,000 after purchasing an additional 108,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 641,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 413,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 233.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 151,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at $956,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $123,618.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,420.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,208 shares of company stock valued at $680,263. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $58.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $789.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.06 million. equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 24.80%.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

