Head to Head Analysis: Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) and PROS (PRO)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NYSE: PRO) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

88.1% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and PROS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 2.97 $1.50 billion $3.53 21.49 PROS $168.82 million 7.04 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -23.71

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 5 18 1 2.83 PROS 0 2 4 1 2.86

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $84.74, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. PROS has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.37% 21.66% 15.72% PROS -40.25% N/A -15.01%

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. PROS does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats PROS on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.