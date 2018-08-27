Head-To-Head Contrast: Aethlon Medical (AEMD) vs. The Competition

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) is one of 23 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aethlon Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36% Aethlon Medical Competitors -190.83% -33.65% -15.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 -$5.67 million -2.30 Aethlon Medical Competitors $1.08 billion $109.59 million 24.99

Aethlon Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aethlon Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical Competitors 117 737 1092 51 2.54

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Aethlon Medical competitors beat Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

