Head-To-Head Contrast: Federated Investors (FII) & Triangle Capital (TCAP)

Federated Investors (NYSE: TCAP) and Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Triangle Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Federated Investors pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triangle Capital pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Investors and Triangle Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors 26.70% 31.51% 19.28% Triangle Capital -17.98% 10.25% 5.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Federated Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Triangle Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Federated Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Triangle Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federated Investors and Triangle Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors 2 5 0 0 1.71 Triangle Capital 3 4 2 0 1.89

Federated Investors presently has a consensus price target of $28.92, suggesting a potential upside of 24.53%. Triangle Capital has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Federated Investors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Triangle Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Federated Investors has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Capital has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federated Investors and Triangle Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors $1.10 billion 2.12 $291.34 million $2.18 10.65 Triangle Capital $123.00 million 4.61 -$28.65 million $1.55 7.61

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Capital. Triangle Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Triangle Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

