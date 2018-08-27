Head-To-Head Contrast: ResMed (RMD) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP)

ResMed (NASDAQ: APOP) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ResMed alerts:

This table compares ResMed and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.34 billion 6.64 $315.58 million $3.53 30.85 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$8.14 million ($1.46) -3.28

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than CELLECT BIOTECH/S. CELLECT BIOTECH/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ResMed and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 5 3 0 2.00 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

ResMed presently has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential downside of 36.82%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.28%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than ResMed.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 3.99, meaning that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 13.49% 24.74% 14.85% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -93.06% -60.94%

Summary

ResMed beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.