Head-To-Head Contrast: Southern Copper (SCCO) versus SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY)

Southern Copper (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) and SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and SOUTH32 Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 13.78% 15.50% 7.14% SOUTH32 Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SOUTH32 Ltd/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southern Copper and SOUTH32 Ltd/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 4 4 2 0 1.80 SOUTH32 Ltd/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Southern Copper presently has a consensus price target of $46.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than SOUTH32 Ltd/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and SOUTH32 Ltd/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $6.65 billion 5.15 $728.50 million N/A N/A SOUTH32 Ltd/S $6.95 billion 1.84 $1.23 billion $1.08 11.64

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Copper.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Southern Copper beats SOUTH32 Ltd/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About SOUTH32 Ltd/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

