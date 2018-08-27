Head-To-Head Review: Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) versus SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY)

Forest City Realty Trust (OTCMKTS: SAXPY) and SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SAMPO OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Risk and Volatility

Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forest City Realty Trust and SAMPO OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 SAMPO OYJ/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Forest City Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than SAMPO OYJ/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and SAMPO OYJ/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.35 $206.03 million N/A N/A SAMPO OYJ/ADR $7.82 billion 3.63 $2.50 billion N/A N/A

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Forest City Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and SAMPO OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Realty Trust 40.28% N/A N/A SAMPO OYJ/ADR N/A 17.06% 4.62%

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats SAMPO OYJ/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

About SAMPO OYJ/ADR

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

