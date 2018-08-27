Head to Head Review: Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) and Windstream (WIN)

Telephone & Data Systems (NASDAQ: WIN) and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 3.53% 1.98% 1.05% Windstream -36.51% -191.89% -2.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Windstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.04 billion 0.68 $153.00 million $0.53 57.70 Windstream $5.85 billion 0.04 -$2.12 billion ($8.15) -0.64

Telephone & Data Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windstream. Windstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone & Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telephone & Data Systems and Windstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Windstream 5 2 2 0 1.67

Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Windstream has a consensus target price of $5.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Windstream.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Windstream does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Windstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Windstream on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers a range of information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, and enterprise resource planning application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.1 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable customers. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; video entertainment service under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems, home networking gateways, and personal computers; and sells home phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

