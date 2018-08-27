Head to Head Survey: Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY) & ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR (AGODY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS: AGODY) and ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGODY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock and ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock 4 3 3 0 1.90 ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock is more favorable than ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock and ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock $54.15 billion 3.85 $8.77 billion $1.95 15.68 ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR $656.46 million 1.26 $36.16 million N/A N/A

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR.

Dividends

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR does not pay a dividend. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock and ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock N/A N/A N/A ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR has a beta of 14, meaning that its share price is 1,300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock beats ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases. The company provides diagnostic solutions, such as blood gas analysis; blood screening; cancer screening/monitoring; cardiac markers; cardiovascular testing; cholesterol monitoring; coagulation monitoring; coagulation routine and specialty testing; data management; diabetes monitoring; diabetes therapy; electrolytes analysis; emergency medicine; hemostasis; heterogeneous immunochemistry; homogeneous immuno assays; immunology; infectious diseases; intensive care testing; monitoring anti platelet therapy; neonatal intensive care units; nucleic acid purification; PCR clinical diagnostics; physical fitness testing; platelet function testing; quality control service; real-time PCR diagnostic systems; serum work area; urinalysis; and workflow solutions. Roche Holding AG has a strategic alliance with Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories; and a collaboration agreement with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About ATLAS IRON Ltd/ADR

Atlas Iron Limited, an independent iron ore company, explores for, develops, mines, and sells iron ore in the Pilbara region in Western Australia. Its primary projects include Abydos and Mt Webber mines. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

