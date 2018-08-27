Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) vs. IRIDEX (IRIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: IRIX) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -$28.02 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $41.59 million 2.36 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -7.59

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and IRIDEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. IRIDEX has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given IRIDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -318.23% IRIDEX -36.98% -51.61% -38.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

