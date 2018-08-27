Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Lifted by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,092,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,501,000 after buying an additional 135,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,939,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,737,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 866,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,996. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.62%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

