Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cfra set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Main First Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €117.67 ($133.71).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €112.20 ($127.50) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

