Hershey Co (HSY) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 349.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,697 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 62.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349,264 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,864,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 529,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $99.77 on Monday. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.