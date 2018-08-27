Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $178,808.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00291044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00164542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038590 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

