Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 88,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,908. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 7,057.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 440,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 399,621 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.