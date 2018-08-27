Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.01

Headlines about Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Grand Vacations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0454169255835 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.86 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 52.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $799,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,157.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Wang acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,828.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.