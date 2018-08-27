HITACHI Chem Co/ADR (HCHMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HITACHI Chem Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHMY opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. HITACHI Chem Co/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

HITACHI Chem Co/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related materials, including chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, such as anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

