Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) versus Tidewater (TDW) Head to Head Analysis

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: TDW) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hoegh LNG Partners and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Tidewater 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Tidewater.

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Tidewater does not pay a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 129.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hoegh LNG Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and Tidewater’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million 4.19 $48.78 million $1.36 13.38 Tidewater $129.21 million 6.36 N/A N/A N/A

Hoegh LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners 46.62% 14.66% 5.39% Tidewater -294.06% -119.26% -69.69%

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners beats Tidewater on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Höegh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

