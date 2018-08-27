HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $111,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,753,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,021,000 after acquiring an additional 415,700 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 82.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 281,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 153,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on HollyFrontier to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:HFC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,931. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $4,176,366.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

