Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Receives GBX 225 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.88).

BOWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 212 ($2.71) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 212 ($2.71).

In related news, insider Laurence Keen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £2,290 ($2,927.27).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Bowlplex brands in the United Kingdom. As of September, 30, 2017, it operated approximately 57 centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

