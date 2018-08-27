Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $148.40 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

