Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,946,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,928,754,000 after buying an additional 371,519 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,182,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,460,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,992,811 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,751,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after buying an additional 230,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $157.51 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

