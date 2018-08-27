Hormel Foods (HRL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,823.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $125,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

