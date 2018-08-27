Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hornbeck Offshore Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.9256762258306 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Shares of HOS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 10,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,509. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. equities research analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.