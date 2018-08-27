HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,326 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,563,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,870,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 798,543 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,276,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

