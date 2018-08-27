Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,694 Target Co. (TGT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Target by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

