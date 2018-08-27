Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,871.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

