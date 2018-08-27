Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,032 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $131,884,000 after purchasing an additional 126,235 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 91,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,263,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 330,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $408,805.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,972 shares of company stock worth $5,824,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.