Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Insider Sells $8,701,404.80 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on H. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

