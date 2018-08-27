Hyatt Hotels (H) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year, owing to better-than-expected earnings in the trailing 10 quarters. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter not only surpassed estimates but also grew 41.2% year over year on higher margins. The company aims to continue gaining market share globally on a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for the guests. Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. Moreover, an increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category bodes well. However, both current-quarter and year estimates have remained unchanged in the past 30 days. Lingering global concerns in key operating regions and intense competition are likely to hurt revenues further. Also, Hyatt’s weakness in the owned and leased segment is a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Shares of H opened at $77.44 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $357,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $8,701,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,722,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,126,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,912,000 after buying an additional 153,013 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after buying an additional 788,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,865,000 after buying an additional 155,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,774,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,885,000 after buying an additional 65,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

