HyreCar (HYRE) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Press coverage about HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HyreCar earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.41. 58,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,133. HyreCar has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.