I.D. Systems (IDSY) Research Coverage Started at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “IDSY is an unsung contender in the market for Industrial IoT (IIoT). IDSY has a significant platform selling fleet telematics, with an increasing focus on logistics visibility. It also has the market leading position in industrial truck management (on-campus telematics). We think this business will increasingly favor the larger scale vendors with mature software products and allow IDSY to capture market share.

We think the markets served are large and attractive. Logistics telematics historically focused on asset tracking, a maturing market. However a transition to freight tracking provides an opportunity for differentiation and market share gains. Meanwhile, we think the highly fragmented market opportunity in industrial trucks is in the hundreds of millions. The captive opportunity with Avis for rental vehicle tracking adds $10+ million to the annual revenue opportunity if deployed across the fleet.

Losses are narrowing and we expect adjusted EBITDA to turn positive in 2018. IDSY reported a non-GAAP net loss of $2 million in 2016, $0.5 million in 2017, and a $0.2 million profit through 2Q:18. We model adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in 2018, up from a loss of $0.3 million in 2017 and $4 million in 2016. We expect these positive earnings trends will continue with revenue growth.

We initiate coverage of IDSY with a BUY rating and $8.60 Price Target. Peers trade around a 3.0x EV/TTM revenue. IDSY maintains superior gross margins with upside as software content in the mix expands. With positive trends in play across all segments and profitability emerging, we apply a 2.4x multiple to our 2019 revenue estimate to arrive at an $8.60 price target.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of IDSY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. I.D. Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. sell-side analysts expect that I.D. Systems will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $47,617.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $388,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 164,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

