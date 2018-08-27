Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Friday, August 24th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NBL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.67 to $22.99 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 95.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $480,396,000 after buying an additional 7,730,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 257.8% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

