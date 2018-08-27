Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Short Interest Up 0.1% in August

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,175,218 shares, an increase of 0.1% from the July 31st total of 12,169,025 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Imperial Oil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,228,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,729 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,564,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,965,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,558,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 686,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $32.08 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.