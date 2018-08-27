Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Short Interest Up 0.1% in August

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,175,218 shares, an increase of 0.1% from the July 31st total of 12,169,025 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.8 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Imperial Oil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,228,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,729 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,564,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,965,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,558,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 686,675 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $32.08 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $34.29.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
