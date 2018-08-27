ImpulseCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ImpulseCoin has a market capitalization of $21,158.00 and $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023657 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004165 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030567 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00225369 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010694 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin (IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin.

ImpulseCoin Coin Trading

ImpulseCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

