Infinity Economics (XIN) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Infinity Economics coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Coinbe and BitBay. Infinity Economics has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $31.25 million worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinity Economics has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinity Economics alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,918.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.45 or 0.07886694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023771 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.01873455 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00222382 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Infinity Economics is www.infinity-economics.org. The Reddit community for Infinity Economics is /r/infinityeconomics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, InfinityCoin Exchange and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinity Economics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinity Economics and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.