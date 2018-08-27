Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Ingles Markets worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ingles Markets by 19.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 438.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

