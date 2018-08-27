Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innovative Industrial Properties an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price target on Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

NYSE IIPR opened at $40.74 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of -1.24.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $224,525.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,824.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 400 shares of company stock worth $14,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,121.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 401,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.