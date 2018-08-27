Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th.

Shares of EPRF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

