Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 320,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.