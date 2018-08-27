Insider Buying: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Buys $105,900.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) insider Justin G. Knight acquired 6,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,869.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,903,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,421,000 after buying an additional 844,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,254,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after buying an additional 1,778,458 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,112,000 after buying an additional 2,039,311 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

