Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.30 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,407,237.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $72.50. 8,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The company has a market capitalization of $416.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $89.40.

Get Century Bancorp Inc. Class A alerts:

Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 39.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp, Inc. Class A

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.