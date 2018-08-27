Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc (HOME) Insider Sells $401,228.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Alissa M. Ahlman sold 10,844 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $401,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alissa M. Ahlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,430 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $244,211.40.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Alissa M. Ahlman sold 6,368 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $226,255.04.

Shares of HOME opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09. At Home Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 910,649 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,541,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 473,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 1,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 447,809 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

