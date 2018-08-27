Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $297,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $298,320.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $265,740.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 54,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $2,167,020.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $224,700.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $666,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $207,780.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $206,940.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $210,660.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,520.00.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.94. 710,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,799. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 416.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

