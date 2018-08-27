Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $45.38. 184,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,846,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,643 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,285,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,337,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.