Insider Selling: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Insider Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) insider Gary S. Olson sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $27,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary S. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 1,365 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $22,126.65.

On Thursday, August 9th, Gary S. Olson sold 10,600 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Gary S. Olson sold 201 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,216.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 7 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 132 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 1 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Gary S. Olson sold 105 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,680.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gary S. Olson sold 106 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,696.00.

ESSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 603,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

